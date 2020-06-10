Image copyright Getty Images Image example Barcelona dey two points ahead of Real Madrid

La Liga don return to action for Thursday and plenty risk dey for di title race, European places and di fight to avoid relegation all wide open.

Dem go play games behind closed doors every single day so di pace go be frantic, and with plenty strong storylines to cover here na your guide to di remainder of di Spanish season.

Luis Suarez training for Barcelona

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Luis Suarez don resume training for Barcelona afta di coronavirus pandemic

Luis Suarez don come back for training for Barcelona after di coronavirus pandemic

Di tight title race dey in store, as Barcelona get two points ahead of Real Madrid.

But none of di team dey convinced. Barca dey particularly struggle away from home, dropping points on 11 occasions for dia travels for all competitions. Financial problems fey force coach Quique Setien, wey dem appoint for January, to work with squad containing only 18 senior professionals (excluding Ousmane Dembele, who dey out indefinitely through injury).

Di tight title race dey in store, as Barcelona get two points ahead of Real Madrid.

But none of di team dey convinced. Barca dey particularly struggle away from home, dropping points on 11 occasions for dia travels for all competitions. Financial problems fey force coach Quique Setien, wey dem appoint for January, to work with squad containing only 18 senior professionals (excluding Ousmane Dembele, who dey out indefinitely through injury).

Di tight title race dey in store, as Barcelona get two points ahead of Real Madrid.

But none of di team dey convinced. Barca dey particularly struggle away from home, dropping points on 11 occasions for dia travels for all competitions. Financial problems fey force coach Quique Setien, wey dem appoint for January, to work with squad containing only 18 senior professionals (excluding Ousmane Dembele, who dey out indefinitely through injury).

Real fit find consistency?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard don recover from injury and e dey available for Real Madrid

Shortage of options no dey for Zinedine Zidane, especially as di Real Madrid boss fit call Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio afta dem return from injury.

The question, however, be say which of di many front men wey Zidane get fit hit the target. Other than Karim Benzema, wey score 12 of im 14 league goals before January, Real's seven forwards - wey include Hazard, Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic - don score only 12 league goals between dem all season.

Real don lost three of da four games before di interruption and, although dia overall play don generally dey more convincing dan Barcelona own, dia lack of penalty-box precision fit cost di title wey supppose be there for the taking.

Clash of styles for top-four

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Midfielder Martin Odegaard, 21, dey for better shape for Real Sociedad

Di race for Champions League qualification dey extremely close, with five teams wey dey separated by five poin

Third place dey currently occupied by Sevilla, wey go get di ball rolling for Thursday for home to city rivals Real Betis, but two oppposite teams dey hot pursuit. Real Sociedad dey arguably di most exciting young side for Europe, with classy playmaker Martin Odegaard wey get support by midfielder Mikel Merino, winger Mikel Oyarzabal and Swedish striker Alexander Isak to create free-flowing collective.

Getafe, on for di other hand, dey widely regarded as ugly but effective. Barca boss Setien once vex say dia rugged style "makes my blood boil", but Jose Bordalas team play to dia strengths better than anyone else and deserve huge credit for making di most of what dey have

Di chasing pack dey complete with Valencia and Atletico Madrid, wey dey psychologically lifted afta dia extraordinary Champions League triumph for Anfield but wey already suffer anoda injury blow afta Portuguese starlet Joao Felix break down for training.ts.