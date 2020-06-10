Image copyright Getty Images Image example Anthony Joshua hold three for di four major world heavyweight titles, while Tyson Fury get di other one

Two time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury don agree to one two fight deal, according to Joshua promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Di yarn on top who go get di ogbonge title don start since early May.

30 year old British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua don get di WBA, IBF and WBO belts while di 31-year-old Fury na di WBC champion.

Hearn tell Sky Sports News say e dey fair to tok say Joshua and Fury don agree to di fight and dem also dey in agreement on top di money

Image copyright Getty Images Image example British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua

But e get some things di two boxers gats do before dem face each other.

Joshua wey win im World titles back for December must face Bulgaria Kubrat Puley when di sport resume fully afta di ban dem put sake of coronavirus.

Fury don get to fight Deontay Wilder again, di pesin im bin collect di WBC title from for February.

Hearn say many things still dey to consider like venues and dates.

E say dem don dey follow Fury management team tok and dem don give dem assurance say di deal na from dia side and e no get any wahala.