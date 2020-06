Image copyright Getty Images

Di 20-time Grand Slam winner do di first arthroscopic surgery for February but said im suffer "setback" with im rehabilitation.

Professional tennis don dey suspended since March because of di coronavirus pandemic.

"I go look forward to see everyone back for tour for di start of di 2021 season," di 38-year-old Swiss say.

Federer never play since im lose to Novak Djokovic for di Australian Open semi-finals for January.

He miss di majority of di 2016 season sake of knee injury, but im return di following year to win di Australian Open and Wimbledon.

"Few weeks ago, sake of setback during my first rehabilitation, I need do additional fast arthroscopic procedure to my right knee," Federer tok for Twitter on Wednesday.

"Now, as I do before 2017 season, I go take di necessary time to dey 100% ready to play at my highest level."

Di ATP Tour dey shut down until at least di end of July becos of di pandemic, with di US Open scheduled to start for 31 August and di French Open beginning on 20 September.