Image copyright Getty Images Image example Edo Govnor, Godwin Obaseki

Di ruling All Progressives Congress party, APC, for Nigeria don disqualify Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki from running in di 2020 Edo primary.

APC Screening Committee for Edo State Governorship election on Friday declare say Govnor Godwin Obaseki dey unqualified to contest in di election sake of say some wuruwuru dey im education certificates and NYSC.

Dem also two odas, Hon. Matthew Iduoroyekemwen and Egnr. Chris Ogiemwonyi.

But di committee clear Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, Dr. Pius Odubu and Hon. Osaro Obazee.

Di screening committee bin announce di disqualification when dem present dia report to di Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee for Abuja on Friday.

Chairman of di panel, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, explain say Govnor Obaseki dey disqualified because di committee no fit vouch for di authenticity of im Higher School Certificate wey e claim but no fit produce am.

Di committee tok say di document wey e produce only show im attendance.

Di seven-man screening committee tok say di report dey conclusive and na all members of the panel sign am.

Oga Ayuba tok say di committee dey thorough for di process as dem record am and dem go make available di unedited recording to di party.

Meanwhile, Govnor Obaseki don react. E say e go appeal di outcome of di screening process, as im dey seek re-election into office.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.