Magistrate court for Lagos don free one 15 years old girl from murder case wey dem sama against her sake of say she kill man wey wan rape am.

Tori be say di girl use knife stab and kill im papa friend, 51 years old Babatunde Ishola wey try to rape am for March 2020 for Nwadolu street, Aburo, Alimosho local goment of Lagos State.

Dem put her for correctional facility wey dey Idi Araba Lagos as di case dey court.

Di magistrate Mr. Philip Adebowale Ojo rule say evidence wey dey no dey enough to prove say na murder case, so e discharge and acquit di girl of di murder charge.

Dis one go come as better news to plenti pipo as rape matter bin don dey trend for about for Nigeria sake of tori of girls wey rapist rape and kill for different parts of di kontri.

Rape matter cause plenti protest for Lagos and Abuja plus some oda states for di kontri as protesters wear black carri placards dey demand for justice for rape victims in di kontri.