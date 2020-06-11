Image copyright Getty Images Image example Officials for Burundi don deny say di first lady get coronavirus

Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza wife of late president of Burundi don leave di hospital for Nairobi, Kenya just hours afta dem announce di death of her husband, Pierre Nkurunziza, on Tuesday afternoon.

Dem fly Madam Nkurunziza, wey be 50 years, from Bujumbura to Nairobi on May 28th for sickness wey nobody know about.

One official for Burundi president office don deny BBC tori wey say Madam Nkurunziza go Nairobi for coronavirus treatment.

Anoda official for one private hospital wey bin admit say Madam Nkurunziza confirm to BBC say dem discharge Burundi first lady she leave on Tuesday evening, without giving details on her conditions.

One private journalist for Bujumbura, Burundi, tell BBC Great Lakes say Madam Nkurunziza bin land di kontri on Tuesday night.

Madam Nkurunziza, get five children and na former migration officer, dem no her for Burundi for charity foundation 'Buntu' and women empowerment campaigns.

Burundi don begin seven days of mourning for di death of her husband.