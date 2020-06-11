Image copyright Getty Images Image example Insurgents like Boko Haram don kill plenti pipo for north east part of Nigeria since 2002 wen dem begin launch attacks.

Number of pipo wey don die from one attack for Borno State, north-east Nigeria don climb to 81 according to authorities.

On Tuesday, unknown fighters arrive inside motor enter one village for Gubio wey no far from di capital Maiduguri come open fire.

Dem also kidnap seven pipo but e no dey clear who carry out di attack, but some residents blame fighters from di Islamic State West Africa Province.

Image copyright @govborno/Facebook

But one eyewitness tell Borno State govnor, Babagana Umara Zulum wen e travel go Faduma Kolomdi village for Gubio local goment area say "na insurgents carry out di attack and dem even steal 400 cattles".

E no dey clear as to wetin cause di attack but di govnor want make di Nigerian military carry out final onslaught wey go put an end to di insurgents.

Image copyright Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum

Im say: "Last year, dem kill about same number of pipo for Gajiram like e happun again. Dis dey barbaric, e dey unfortunate. Di only solution to end dis massacre no to knock off di insurgents for di shores of Lake Chad. To do so go require collaborative regional efforts."

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari condemn di attack and charge di armed forces to sustain dia recent successes against terrorists and bring back all di pipo wey dem kidnap as well as di large number of cattles wey di jaguda pipo carry.

Jihadists don target di area wia di latest attack take place for some time now. counter terrorism expert say dis recent attack na one of di biggest attacks on civilians dis year.