Update on school resumption in Nigeria: Dis na di latest on how goment plan to open school for Cross River State
Authorities for Cross Rivers State for south-south Nigeria say public schools go open on June 16.
E go be di only state to reopen public schools since March wen Nigerian goment order say make schools close down till further notice in order to reduce di spread of coronavirus.
According to informate wey di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control dey share daily, as at Thursday 11 June, 2020, Cross Rivers na di only state for Nigeria wey neva record any case of di COVD-19 coronavirus,
Di Cross River goment announce di school reopening date wen Govnor Ben Ayade lunch di Personal Protection Equipment, wey dem produce for di goment owned garment factory for Calabar.
Govnor Ayade say "di protective gears, wey include face shields and PPE overalls, dem go give schools free of charge for students to use."
E add say di production of di protective gear na part of dia plans to fight, COVID-19. for di state
Na since March 26 federal goment close down all school for di kontri sake of coronavirus.
Dis na how dem dem plan to open schools for di state.
- Students must wear face masks and face shield to school
- Once dem enta di school gate di children go wash dia hands and legs
- Dem go also use Hand sanitizers join
- Wen school close, Dem go wear back dia masks and wear dia shields go back house.
- Teachers go do di same tin and go through di same coronavirus rules inside class room