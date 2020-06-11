Image copyright BBC Sport

Nigerian security expert Bulama Bukarti tell BBC say e dey foresee trouble for north western part of di kontri if goment no stop di kili-kili wey dey happun for di area.

Two protests in a week take place for Yantumaki town for Katsina State southwest Nigeria wia di pipo say dem enta street because of di way gunmen dey destroy lives and properties for dia state.

Barrister Bukarti wey dey stay for London say di latest protest wia dem see pipo dey burn burn billboards of politicians na sign say pipo don reach boiling point.

"Di truth be say pipo don reach boiling point for dat region over insecurity, di way gunmen dey kill dem and destroy dia properties dey too much."

Di expert say di latest protest na warning sign to goment to do all di necessary thing to stop di kili kili before pipo start to do wetin dem no want.

"I no dey tok say di pipo go take laws into dia hands but if goment no act fast on dis insecurity for dat area, di pipo go continue to protest and dem go rebel against di goment."

"And wetin dey happun fit even make ruling party to lose di next election because no way wey dem dey kill pipo for 4 or 8 years una no do anything and una dey expect to win elections."

Barrister Bukarti also outline steps wey goment suppose follow to end di problem for northwestern Nigeria.

Declare state of emergency

E say dis one dey very necessary because na im go show say di situation dey dire and goment go use di chance send enough army pipo to di area to go arrest di insecurity.

"And also Nigeria presido fit use hand comot serious money to go buy weapons wey army go use to fight, e happen for President Goodluck time when Boko Haram attacks reach boiling point."

Call conference on di mata

Anoda thing be say Federal goment suppose call on the northern govnors especially northwestern govnors for a special conference on security mata because na dia every state go tok im own and whatever decision goment go take am as a unit instead of one sided.