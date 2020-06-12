Image copyright Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari go address Nigerians, on Friday, to mark di June 12 Democracy Day jolliment.

Oga Buhari go broadcast to di nation on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 7 a.m, according to di presido tok tok pesin, Femi Adesina.

Goment don alreadi declare Friday as public holiday throughout di kontri. BBC Pidgin go show di Presido broadcast as e dey happun live.

Nigeria Democracy Daybefore now na May 29 dem dey celebrate am sake of say na di day for 1999 wen one elected president swear oath enta office for Aso rock afta years of military dictatorship.

But President Buhari, on June 6, 2018, change di Democracy Day to June 12 in honour of Moshood Abiola, di winner June 12, 1993, presidential election wey die for prison.

Buhari also cari award give di late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola as di Grand Commander of di Federal Republic. E also cari award give Abiola running mate dat time, Babagina Kingibe, wit national honours.

Many till today still believe say June 12, 1993 election na im be di freest and fairest election for Nigeria ever.