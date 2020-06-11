Image copyright Reuters

America Presido, Donald Trump don tok say im go start election campaigning next week, and im first rally go hold next Friday for Tulsa, Oklahoma even as coVid-19 cases dey increase for di kontri.

Even di date for dis rally, June 19 (wey dem know as Juneteenth) na di same date wey African Americans dey celebrate di end of slavery.

For 1921 di city of Tulsa na di site of one of di worst massacres of black pipo for US history.

"We wan begin our rallies. We believe di first one gol probably happun for Oklahoma, Tulsa, Oklahoma," e tell reporters. "all of dis rallies go dey big."

President Trump dey hope say voters go reelect am back for second term for November - but im dey behind Democrat opponent Joe Biden for im poll numbers.

But e be like say both di handling of di coronavirus pandemic, and di Black Lives Matters movement, don reduce im popularity.

Because of di coronavirus restrictions, political rallies - wey help Trump well-well for im 2016 campaigning don dey impossible dis recent weeks.

Image copyright Reuters Image example President Trump campaign bin suspend rally for March because of di coronavirus outbreak

Di state for US wey covid-19 dey affect well-well

As America don passes two million confam cases, here na di worst-affected states, according to di US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No be all states dey report cases for di same way, and di informate count New York City separately from di wider New York state.

1. New York City - 209,716

2. New York - 171,789

3. New Jersey - 164,796

4. California - 133,489

5. Illinois - 129,936

6. Massachusetts - 103,889

7. Texas - 77,253

8. Pennsylvania - 76,846

9. Michigan- 64,998

10. Florida - 64,448