Anti-racism protesters don bring down di statues of Christopher Columbus as di black Lives Matter movement dey serious more-more afta di death of George Floyd.

Floyd, na 46-year-old black man, wey die May 25 for Minneapolis as one police man wey dey try arrest am, knee for more than eight minutes for im neck.

Dis incident don lead to massive non-stop protest all ova di world and di removing of Confederate statues for US plus oda statue of slave owners for oda kontries across di world.

Protesters for U.S. southeastern state of Virginia bring down di statue of Christopher Columbus, light fire put and troway am inside lake.

Who be Christopher Columbus?

Christopher Columbus exist ova 500 years ago and na pesin wey history remember as ogbonge explorer plus di man wey discover America.

Christopher Columbus na im name for English but dem born am for Italy for 1451, so im real name in Italian na Cristoforo Colombo.

E become very popular as di explorer wey find new lands wey dem call 'The Americas'. But actually, many pipo already dey live dia.

E found 'the Americas' by accident! E bin actually dey look for new way to get to China and India.

Christopher Columbus na sailor. Im first voyage nearly end for disaster as pirates attack im ship and set am on fire. Columbus only survive afta im swim go land.

Columbus no dey popular with im crew members. Dem waka leave am for di island of Jamaica. Hunger nearly beat am as di pipo for di island no gree give am food.

E bring back pineapples and turkeys from America.

Wetin Make Protesters dey vex for Christopher Columbus?

E don tey wey Christopher Columbus be controversial figure for history sake of im treatment of di Indigenous communities wey im meet and di role wey im play role for di violent colonization against di pipo.

Native American activists dey against di honouring of Columbus, dem say im journey to di Americas led to colonisation and killing of dia ancestors.

For recent years, many cities and states don replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, to recognize di pain and terror wey Columbus and oda European explorers cause.

Some protesters tok say dem target Columbus statues to stand in support with Indigenous pipo.