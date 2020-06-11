Image copyright Senator Rochas Okorocha Image example Former Imo State Govnor Senator Rochas Okorocha

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC wey be Nigeria corruption police, don freeze about N7.9 billion wey dey different bank accounts as dem dey investigate corruption allegations against di former Governor of Imo State, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

Zonal Head for EFCC Port Harcourt, Usman Imam for di mid year briefing of dia activities tell tori pipo for Port Harcourt say as im resume work for di zone, dem transfer di investigation of corruption allegations against di former Imo State Governor from di Enugu zone to Port Harcourt zone and out of di N7.9 billion amount, di Commission don release N2.7billion to Imo State goment to pay staff salaries and pensions and just last month, dem release anoda N514million to di current goment even as dem also don recover properties worth billions of naira to di Federal goment.

Image example Zonal Head for EFCC Port Harcourt, Usman Imam

Di EFCC Zonal Head say di Commission go still carry di former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha go court once dem conclude with dia investigations.

Usman Imam say under dis five months, di Zone don also recover monetary assets worth N292.7 million, $874,983 dollars, £390 Pounds, 10,900 Euros and CFA 500.

Dis no follow for di N1.114 billion naira dem freeze from di accounts of suspects wey dem charge go Federal High Court as dem defraud over 8926 victims for one Ponzi scheme of a total sum of N4.4billion.

Usman add say from over 441 petitions dem receive, dem investigate 262 cases, 159 dey await legal advice while dem charge 20 to court but dem don conclude 22 cases wey already dey court come get 16 convictions.

Di EFCC Oga come warn pipo to dey careful of criminal groups wey dey take advantage of di Covid19 pandemic to ask for dia personal banking details to defraud dem.

Rochas Okorocha na di former govnor of Imo state and di senator dey represent Imo West Senatorial district for di 9th Nigerians Senate.

Oga Okorocha bin win di Imo state gubernatorial election for 6 May 2011 and dem vote am again for another second term for 11 April 2015.

Di former govnor now dey represent di Imo West Senatorial District for di red chamber.

Senator Okorocha na di founder of Rochas Foundation, one charity organization wey build schools and dey give children schorlarship for school for Nigeria.

Di Nigeria corruption police don dey drag Okorocha tey-tey on top corruption mata. For September 2019, DI EFCC claim say dem don get court order to seize some of im property like one 16 blocks of flats, eight bungalow multi million naira estate, hotel two schools, shopping plaza, super market, hospital and four vehicles, most of dem dey di state.