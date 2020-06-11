Meet Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem di second female President of di Court of Appeal

Image copyright JUSTICEMENSEM.COM Image example Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem na di new Court of Appeal President

Di senate don confirm Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as di president of di court of Appeal.

Di upper chamber confirm am afta di report by di committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters clear her and say she dey qualify.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin write letter to di Senate on di 8th of June to ask dem make dem approve and confirm her appointment as di president of di Court of Appeal.

Justice Monica wey be 63-year-old go be di second woman to head di court of Appeal afta Zainab Bulkachuwa, di first woman retire for March afta forty five years for Nigerian Judiciary.

Di chairman of di Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele say dem no receive any petition against her nomination.

" Di nominee dey fit and di proper pesin for di appointment of di President of di Court of Appeal" im explain for twitter handle of di senate.

Public Pressure before appointment

Image copyright Court of Appeal Abuja/Facebook Image example President Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem

Justice Monica Dongban Mensem be di most senior judicial officer wit di rank to head di court of Appeal.

Immediately, justice Zainab Bulkachuwa tenure finish, na she be di next pesin in line but di goment give her three months pending wen dem go confirm her appointment.

During den, di Nigeria Judicial Council wey dey chook eye for lawyers dem matter, bin comot to support her appointment for di position.

But despite di support, goment no send her name to di senate until di first three month wey goment give her to act, come expire.

Lawyers come dey criticise goment on top delay of her appointment but responding, Garba Shehu, goment tok-tok pesin say na security screening make goment delay her appointment.

E explain for statement say goment di wait security report before e send her name to di senate.

Who be Justice Monica Dongban Mensem?

Image example Justice Dongban-Mensem dey do traffic work when she get break from court

Dem born Hon Justice Monica Bolna'an Dongban-Mensem on di 13th June, 1957, to the family of M.B. Douglas-Mensem; a retired Appeal Court Justice.

She come from Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State and get both her LL.B and LL.M degrees from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

She be visiting Lecturer for Press Law at the Catholic Media Centre, Kaduna from 1988-1992 and Part-time Lecturer for University of Jos between 1989 and 1997.

From 1990-1993, Justice Dongban-Mensem serve as Deputy Chief Registrar, Superior Courts and Protocol Affairs, and dem come later appoint her as Judge, High Court of Justice, Plateau Judiciary from 1993-1996.

Hon Justice Dongban-Mensem come transfer her service to di Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Judiciary for 1997, where she served until she come climb to di Court of Appeal for 2003.

Until her recent position, she be di presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, and Life Member of Body of Benchers.

She be di mother of four children and two grandchildren.

Di death of her son, Kwapda'as, 32 year-old law graduate bin make her to start to work on road matter to keep Nigeria road safe.