Image example Late President Umaru Yardua, Late President Moammar Gadhafi and Late President Pierre Nkruruziza

On Tuesday, 9th June, news break say Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza don die at di age of 55 afta im suffer cardiac arrest.

According to goment statement, dem admit am to hospital on Saturday afta im fall sick, im condition improve but on Monday, he get cardiac arrest and efforts to revive am no succeed.

Many heads of state don die for office for different reasons and dis na some of di African heads off states wey die for office for di last 20 years wey BBC capture and wetin cause dia death.

Umaru Musa Yar'Adua

Image example Late President Umaru Musa Yardua

Dem born Umaru Musa Yar'Adua for 16th August 1951. E become Nigeria President for 2007 to 2010. For 2009, Yar'Adua bin sick and e comot Nigeria go Saudi-Arabia for treatment as im health no too strong and na for there he die sake of heart problem. He rule Nigeria for three years.

Muammar Gaddafi

Image example Late President Moammar Gadhafi

Former Libya Prime Minister Late Muammar Gaddafi na 69 years old when rebels kill am wen im still dey lead di kontri.

Gadhafi begin rule Libya for 1 September 1969 and e die for 20 October, 2011. he lead di kontri for more than 40 years

John Atta Mills

Image copyright AFP Image example Ghana President John Atta Mills die na di first Ghanaian head of state to die for office

Ghana President John Atta Mills die for di age of 68. Na di first Ghanaian head of state to die for office.

Dem born am for 21 July 1944 for Tarkwa, Western Ghana. Oga Atta Mills bin study law for di University of Ghana and e graduate for 1967 and e get PHD for Economics before e branch enta politics.

He win di presidential election for 2008 and serve di kontri from 2009 to 2012.

Oga Mills die for 24 July 2012 from throat cancer/stroke, three days afta im 68th birthday.

Ibrahim Mainassara

Image copyright President Mainassara Image example Niger President Ibrahim Mainassari

Dem born Ibrahim Mainassari for 9 May 1949 for di southern town of Maradi, dem sabi am afta one 1974 coup wey overthrow Niger first president, Diori Hamani.

He later become adviser to one military leader Seyni Kountche.

For 1992, he become di defence adviser to di prime minister.

After elections for 1993, President Mahamane Ousmane appoint am as di army commander to di presidency. He later become army chief of staff for March 1995.

Coup happun for 1996 wey make am become President.

Dem assassinate President Ibrahim Mainassari for 9 April 1999.

Pierre Nkurunziza

Image copyright AFP Image example Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza na di most recent president to die for office at di age of 55. And according to goment sources, im suffer cardiac arrest.

Oga Nkurunziza lead Burundi since 2005 and bin dey prepare to handover power to di newly elected president, Evariste Ndayishimiye on August 20, 2020.