Since Nigeria gain democracy for 1999, plenty arguments still dey about gender imbalance for di political space.

Women don cry say marginalisation still dey happun wen e come to getting political appointments or getting electoral positions, but many of dem still dey determined to hold dia ground and make a name for themselves.

Who be di women wey dey shake Nigeria political space?

Dis na five of di ogbonge female politicians for Nigeria.

Image copyright @StellaOduah Image example Senator Stella Oduah na one of dose wey dia name dey for di new list

Stella Oduah

Stella Oduah na 58 year old Nigerian Senator and former Minister of Aviation.

She bin dey active for di political campaign of former President Goodluck Jonathan for 2010, na she serve as di campaign Director of Administration and Finance.

For 2015, dem elect Stella to di Nigerian Senate to represent Anambra North Senatorial District. She be one of di only seven women wey dem elect to di 8th national assembly AT DI TIME.

Oduah get re-election to a second term for di Senate in 2019 and she is still serving till date.

Image copyright @SenAishaAlhassn Image example Mama Taraba don tell president Buhari bye-bye, i no work again

Aisha Alhassan

Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan AKA Mama Taraba, na 61 year old Nigerian lawyer wey be di first woman to be appointed asTaraba State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice.

Her political stronghold make am di first woman to get appointment as di Secretary FCT judicial council and later appointed di Chief Registrar of di High Court of di Federal Capital Territory,

For 2011, with 114,131 votes, di pipo of Taraba North elect Aisha to represent dia constituency for di senate, under di Peoples Democratic Party ticket. She dey one of di four women wey dem elect under di PDP ticket for di senate dat year.

Alhassan contest di 2015 governorship elections to be di 10th Governor of Taraba State under di Platform of di All Progressive Congress (APC) but she later lose di seat to Darius Ishaku

For November 2015, dem declare am winner of di April 2015 Taraba state gubernatorial election, and she become di first woman for Nigeria to become a Governor. Di court of appeal later reverse am sake of political party gbas-gbos.

Image copyright Senator Jummai Alhassan Image example Mama Taraba don tell president Buhari bye-bye, i no work again

She later become Minister of Women Affairs for di same year under di Buhari administration before she resign for 2008 to decamp to United Democratic Party ,UDP, sake of say di All Progressive Congress disqualify her to run for Governorship election again for Taraba State.

After she lose di governorship election, she decamp to di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Dem sabi am well "Mama Taraba", sake of her increased influence for di politics of her state.

Image copyright Twitter - Abike Dabiri

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Abike Dabiri-Erewa na 58 year old Nigerian political wey dey currently serve as di Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

She be former member of di Nigeria Federal House of Representatives dey represent Ikorodu Constituency for Lagos State.

She be di Chairman of di House Committee on Media & Publicity.

As a former Chairman House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, dem elect her for di first time for 2003, and re-elect am in 2007 and 2011.

Abike Dabiri bin gain popularity from journalism wen she work for Nigeria Television Authority where she dey anchor di weekly NTA Newsline programme with particular interest in poverty and social justice issues.

Wen Abike Abiri bin serve for di House of Reps, she sponsor a number of ogbonge bills wey di Parliament pass,

Di Freedom of Information Bill

One bill for an act to ensure full integration of Nigerians with physical disabilities and stop discrimination against dem.

Di Nigerian Infant Health Welfare Bill (wey make sure say every child under five go receive free medical care)

Nigerian Diaspora Commission Bill and odas.

Abike Dabiri' s role as di Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora don put am for international limelight and her name dey always surface for news as one of di ogbonge politicains wey don lend dia voice of change for di Nigeria political space.

Image copyright Facebook- Amb Kema Chikwe

Kema Chikwe

71 years old Ambassador Kema Chikwe na woman wey her drive for inclusion and results don make am get get ogbonge career opportunities for Nigeria.

She don successfully hold positions as di Minister for Transport, for Aviation and Chairman of di Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB)

Amb. Chikwe currently hold di office of di National Woman Leader of Nigerian political party Peoples Democratic Party .wia she don create opportunities for other young women to achieve dia career and political ambitions.

For 2016, Di Peoples Democratic Party name Kema Chikwe, as one of di nine founding mothers of di party.

Dem appoint am as Minister of Transport for June 1999 - 2001 and then of Aviation by President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2001 until May 2003.

Kema Chikwe brace herself up for di big race wen she run for governorship election for Imo State.

"My boldest move na to contest for Governor of Imo State, Nigeria. na me be di only woman wey dey campaign in an era where di mindsets of pipo neva readi for a female Governor." she tell tori pipo for sheleadsafrica magazine

For 2009 she become Nigerian ambassador to Ireland.

Wen you dey talk about women involvement in politics for Nigeria, Kema Chike name dey always surface for di top of di list sake of di ogbonge role wey she dey play for her political party.

Image copyright Twitter-Oby Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili, na 57 year old Nigerian chartered accountant and politician.

She be di co-founder of Transparency International. She be one of di pioneer directors of di global anti-corruption body wey base for Berlin, Germany.

She serve as Federal Minister of Solid Minerals and later as Federal Minister of Education during di second-term presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo between 2003-2007

After di termination of her appointment she become di Vice-President of di World Bank, Africa division from May 2007 to May 2012.

Ezekwesili na 2018 nominee for di Nobel Peace Prize for her work for transparency for di extractive sector.

Oby Ezekwesili champion di Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group to draw global attention to di plight of all di pipo wey terrorists don kidnap for Nigeria expecially di ova 200 school girls wey Boko Haram Islamic terrorist kidnap from dia hostel in 2014.

Image copyright Twitter- Oby Ezekwesili

Ezekwesili dey part of di pipo wey start di #BringBackOurGirls viral campaign on social media.

Ezekwesili contested for di office of di president of Nigeria on di platform of di Allied Congress Party of Nigeria in 2019, but she later step down sake of di gbas-gbos wey happun within di party.

She organised a World Press Conference wia she open up about her rough Political journey as she dey campaign for di office of di President of Nigeria under di political party of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

Even as plenti pipo dey disappointed say she comot from di presidential race, expectations still dey high say she go come back to change di face of politics in Nigeria.

In recent times, Nigeria don see sharp increase in women participation in politics even though the kontri never get any female govnor or president but di determination of some of dis women seems to tend towards breaking di barriers.

Gbemi Saraki (Kwara)

Image copyright Facebook

Gbemi Saraki na former Senator wey dem elect to represent Kwara central Senatorial district and she be also di sister of former Senate president, Bukola Saraki.

She attend University of Sussex for United Kingdom and get bachelor degree in Economics.

Pauline Tallen - (Plateau)

Image copyright Facebook

Pauline Tallen na Former deputy governor of Plateau State for 2007 and di first woman to be deputy governor for northern Nigeria.

For 1999, she become di Minister of State for science and technology during di time of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. She also don contest to be governor of plateau state for 2011, but lost to Jonah Jang.