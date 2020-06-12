Image copyright Pierre Nkurunziza/Facebook

Some days afta di sudden death of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, pipo for di kontri dey worry on top who suppose replace am.

Di man wey win May presidential election dey wait make dem swear am in for August, but na di speaker of di parliament suppose enta di president office according to di constitution.

No-one for now don take di oath of office yet.

Di cabinet, wey meet on Thursday, na di first (of two) vice-presidents be di chairmo for di meeting. Dem discuss di "management of di situation afta di sudden death of di president", according to one official statement.

Di fact say new president neva dey for office, don lead to rumours ontop say power struggle dey within di ruling party between President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye and Pascal Nyabenda, wey be di speaker of parliament.

Back then for January, two of dem bin dey contest to become di presidential candidate for di governing CNDD-FDD party.

Goment spokesperson Prosper Ntahorwamiye tell BBC on Wednesday say dem go settle di current situation for court.

"We dey consult di constitutional court. E dey study di power vacancy, e go take a few days," e tok.

Meanwhile, plenti tok-tok about di cause of oga Nkurunziza death continue.

Many pipo think say na coronavirus kill am, but di goment tok say e died of cardiac arrest.