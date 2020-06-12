President Buhari democracy speech: Tins wey Nigeria president tok on June 12
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say e don authorize make dem review di number of goment agencies and parastatals wey dey for di kontri.
E say na becos of Nigeria "resources wey dey reduce and di rise in cost of governance" na im make am order fpr di review of one "White Paper on di Rationalisation of Goment Parastatals and Agencies."
- Buhari wan reduce di number of goment agencies and parastatals as Nigeria oil money dey reduce
- June 12 na new Democracy Day for Nigeria
Di president tok dis one for im Friday presidential address to di nation to mark dis year Democracy Day.
Even inside dis coronavirus pandemic, President Buhari say Nigeria external reserves don grow from $33.4bn on April 28 200 to about $36bn for May, 2020.
Oda tins wey dey inside President Buhari speech
President BUhari touch on different matter as e concern di economy, transportation, electricity, education and even di trending tori about young Nigeria women wey don suffer rape.
- E say Nigeria don rise by 25 places on di World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking as dem climb from 146 to 131 position.
- Im direct make dem wake up di Ajaokuta Steel Plant project wey go dey based on goment-to-goment financing and public-private sector financing
- On di power sector, di president dey hope say di kontri agreement wit German company Siemens go transport and distribut 11,000 Megawatts by 2023 togeda wit five oda transmission and expansion project across di kontri wey dem go execute.
- As e concern education, im say Nigeria remain committed to expand access to quality education and go kontinu to enforce free and compulsory basic education for di first 9 years of schooling.
- Nigeria stand gidiba for di fight against insurgency, banditry and oda forms of criminality, na so President Buhari tok as e say e regret di tragic loss of lives for Katsina and Borno States sake of criminals wey take advantage of Covid-19 restrictions