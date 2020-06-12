Image copyright Presidency Image example Foto: President Buhari preside over an e-Meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the State House on 3 June, 2020

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say e don authorize make dem review di number of goment agencies and parastatals wey dey for di kontri.

E say na becos of Nigeria "resources wey dey reduce and di rise in cost of governance" na im make am order fpr di review of one "White Paper on di Rationalisation of Goment Parastatals and Agencies."

Di president tok dis one for im Friday presidential address to di nation to mark dis year Democracy Day.

Even inside dis coronavirus pandemic, President Buhari say Nigeria external reserves don grow from $33.4bn on April 28 200 to about $36bn for May, 2020.

Image copyright Screenshot/Youtube Image example President Buhari nationwide live broadcast to mark Democracy Day, 12 June, 2020 at 7am

Oda tins wey dey inside President Buhari speech

President BUhari touch on different matter as e concern di economy, transportation, electricity, education and even di trending tori about young Nigeria women wey don suffer rape.