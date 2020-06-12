Image copyright PIERRE BOUSSEL Image example Late Chief MKO Abiola

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on June 6, 2018 announce say June 12 na di new day di kontri go dey celebrate Democracy Day sake of say na special day.

Buhari also cari award give di late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola as di Grand Commander of di Federal Republic.

Na for social media oga presido explain why im dey change Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12.

Skip Twitter post by @MBuhari Dear Nigerians, I am delighted to announce that, after due consultations, the Federal Govt has decided that henceforth, June 12 will be celebrated as Democracy Day.

We have also decided to award posthumously the highest Honour in the land, GCFR, to the late Chief MKO Abiola. pic.twitter.com/VyYftmvWKA — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 6, 2018

"My kontri pipo, e dey jolli me to say afta after jaw jaw, Federal goment don gree to celebrate Democracy Day for June 12.

"We also gree to give di highest award for di kontri GCFR, to di late Chief MKO Abiola.

"For di eye of Nigerians, sometin wey goment also believe, 12 June 1993, dey more special for Democracy for Nigeria pass May 29, or even October 1".

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Chief Gani Fawehinmi

Chief MKO Abiola na di pesin most pipo believe win di June 12, 1993 presidential election wey goment of former military presido Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida cancel.

Buhari goment also award Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, wey be Abiola running mate, Grand Commander of di Niger (GCON).

Chief Gani Fawehinmi also collect GCON award, sake of say im be human rights fighter wey drag wit authorities to make June 12 possible afta dem bin don cancel di election for 1993.