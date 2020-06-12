Image copyright Reuters Image example Di late Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza suppose hand over power for August

BBC dey understand say sources wey close to Pierre Nkurunziza, di late Burundi President don confam to one group of tori pipo for di kontri say na coronavirus kill di president.

Dem say di presido die afta e catch di virus.

But from di statement wey Burundi goment publish for dia official Twitter handle to announce im death for 9 June, e say di presido die at di age of 55 afta im suffer cardia arrest.

E say dem admit am to hospital on Saturday afta im fall sick, im condition improve but on Monday, he get cardiac arrest and efforts to revive am no succeed, according to officials.

SOS Media don put together tori about a man wey no see di pandemic as serious health challenge and e no follow health experts advice wey tell am to take am easy during di campaign for im successor.

Image copyright AFP Image example Di late Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza

Before im die, tori be say im bin meet Burundi top doctors. Di pipo wey close to am tell SOS Media say im medical team no dey prepared to handle Covid- 19. Dem no even test am wen e first get di symptoms. But dem quickly arrange one team of experts as im health dey get worse.

Dey quickly fly ventilator go Kurasi where dem admit am but e don too late.

Report tok say one of di doctors wey attend to di president test positive for coronavirus. Tori also dey say some of di ministers wey dey di presido cabinet bin receive treatment.

Di goment no gree take health experts advice as di leaders campaign for di man wey go take over from President Nkurunziza, General Evariste Ndayishimiye.

General Evariste Ndayishimiye win di election for May and continue to dey appear for public places wit di president for prayer meetings. Nobody don see or hear from am since di president die on Monday.