Burundi constitution court don rule say make dem swear in sharp-sharp di President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye as president of Burundi.

Dis dey come afta di sudden death of President Pierre Nkurunziza for Monday wey leave di kontri goment seat vacant.

According to di constitution, di speaker of di parliament, Pascal Nyabenda na im suppose become di interim leader.

But di cabinet carry di mata go court and now oga Ndayishimiye wey suppose become di president for August don enta di position before di time.

Dem elect am for May to replace President Nkurunziza, wey bin hold power for 15 years.

Top judges for Burundi tok say wetin di constitution tok for di interim period wey di speaker of di parliament go take head di kontri na if dem wan just do electionbut as di kontri don get president-elect, demno go need interim again.

Oga Nkurunziza bin do four terms for office and im decide to retire as godfather.

Goment tok say e die on Moday from cardiac arrest afta im fall sick for Saturday evening.

Who be President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye

Image copyright AFP Image example Evariste Ndayishimiye na di next Burundi president

Evariste Ndayishimiye dey among di most influential political figures for Burundi, and im dey very loyal to late President Pierre Nkurunziza.

Di 52 years old President-elect Ndayishimiye, na former minister of interior and security, wey dey run di department of military affairs for inside di presido office.

He be former rebel combatant for di CNDD-FDD and di secretary of di party since 2016.

Di late President Pierre Nkurunziza bin support Oga Evariste Ndayishimiye to take over from am as di presidential candidate for di party. Di electoral body declare am as winner of di election wit 68.72% vote.

He contest against Agathon Rwasa wey be di presidential candidate of di National Freedom Council (CNL).