Image example Hadiza Saleh say adults house girls fit take over your house

Hadiza Saleh (not real name) tell BBC say di reason she dey hire children to work as housemaids for her house instead of adults na because dem dey put mind for work pass mature pipo.

June 12 of every year na day wey United Nations set aside to fight against child labour, to make sure say every pikin no dey work wey pass im power in order to survive.

Hadiza wey dey stay Kano, for north-western Nigeria say she no consider wetin she dey do as forced labour to di children since dem happy to do am and na dia parents bring dem come.

"Since wey i begin to dey hire housemaids na 13,14, 15 years i dey go for because in my experience dem dey more focused, respectful and obedient unlike mature women wey come wan take over your house."

"For my mind, wetin i dey do no be forced labour, teenage girls full everywhere dey work as housegirl no be for only my house. I dey treat dem well, give dem food, clothes and salary at di end of di month, dia parents dey happy too."

After BBC tell her say na pipo wey reach 18 years old she suppose dey hire to work for her, she tok say her latest help don dey near di age so no big deal.

BBC findings also show say many children below 18 years dey comot go sell market for road for dia parents or guardians in order ro survive no only for Kano wia Hadiza dey stay but for many parts of Nigeria.

According to UN dis year subject to celebrate di day dey look how coronavirus pandemic go make things worse for children as many of dem go dey forced to go work to support dia families.