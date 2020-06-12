Image copyright GODWIN OBASEKI/Facebook Image example Edo State Govnor, Godwin Obaseki

Di National Publicity Secretary of di Peoples Democratic Party, Kola Ologbodiyan say di national secretariat neva get any informate say Edo state govnor Godwin Obaseki don join di party formally from im ward.

Dis tok dey come afta plenty reactions dey comot say di embattled govnor don join di PDP.

Oga Kola wey follow BBC pidgin tok say before any body join PDP, e get procedures wey dem must to follow and that na say e must first join from di ward.

He explain say di party get principles, processes and procedures and dia actions dey guided by di principles of democracy.

He tok say dia party dey open for anybody wey get intention to join as dem dey open, transparent, free and just.

Peoples Democratic Party Logo

Di National Publicity Secretariat say membership of a party no be di same as contesting for election as di two no be di same.

''If you wan contest for elections after you join di party, procedures dey'', he tok.

Edo State Peoples Democratic Party Chairmo, Honourable Tony Aziegbemi also tok say di govnor neva knock dia door to declare im intention but if e knock dem ready to open and accept am.

Di ruling All Progressives Congress party, APC, for Nigeria bin disqualify Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki say make e no run for di party primary.

APC Screening Committee for Edo State Governorship election on Friday declare say Govnor Godwin Obaseki dey unqualified to contest in di election sake of say some wuruwuru dey im education certificates and NYSC.