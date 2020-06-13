Image copyright Reuters Image example Dem throw smoke bombs for Trafalgar Square

Police don clash with groups wey do I no go gree for London, wey say dem dey protect statues from those wey dey against racism.

Dem throw Police bottles for Parliament Square, even as officers use baton nack dem back.

Dem no support media player for your device George Floyd: Black Lives Matter speech dem wey go viral

Di Metropolitan Police don already warn di groups not to protest, sake of di bad bad tins wey happun for protest last weekend, but dem no hear word.

Image copyright EPA Image example Plenti protesters gada outside Parliament on Saturday

Various groups from around di kontri, including right-wing activists, say dem come London to protect symbols of British history.

Plenti plenti of dem, white men gada around di Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall and di one statue of Winston Churchill for Parliament Square.

Image copyright PA Media Image example Pipo wey dey protest face Police for Whitehall near Parliament Square

Dem clash wit police wey wear riot gear as crowds bin dey sing "England" and dem also raise dia arms point at lines of officers.

Some of di protesters manage to break metal barriers around di Cenotaph on Whitehall.

Di Black Lives Matter movement Organisers bin don tell pipo say make dem no join any anti-racism rallies wey dem plan for di weekend because fear dey say e fit turn to fight with di far-right groups.

Di leader of di far-right group Britain First, Paul Golding bin don speak before di protest. Dem bin convict last month of an offence under the Terrorism Act - said they had turned out to "guard our monuments".