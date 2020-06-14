Image copyright Other

Two Ghanaian-Americans make history for US as dem be de described first mother-and-daughter duo to attend medical school at de same time, dem post dem to the same hospital, LSU Health for Louisiana.

Cynthia Kudji wey dem born for Ghanaian town, Kenyasi, den en daughter Jasmine both graduate few weeks ago wey dem already dey work on de front line of de Covid-19 pandemic.

Cynthia talk say working with plus daughter check like "dream come true".

She bin put her dream to become doctor on hold wen she bin get belle for Cynthia. She bin work as nurse for nearly ten years before she come decide say she still wan be doctor.

Jasmine talk BBC Focus on Africa presenter Bola Mosuro say she dey hope say dema experience go prove as inspiration give others.

"I feel so proud say I go through dis journey plus my mum - to inspire other women den other people of colour to do the same thing.

"I just make so excited to continue on dis journey."