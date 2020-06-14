Image copyright TY Bello

Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo don die, according to wetin pipo wey dey work wit her tell BBC Pidgin

Tori be say di say madam Ighodalo, di foremer Nigerian beauty queen wey be wife to Pastor Ituah-Ighodalo of Trinity House church for Lagos, Nigeria, die for her hotel room for Port-Harcourt, Rivers State southern Nigeria.

"All I know be say she go to bed last night but no wake up again dis morning" Lawal Nurudeen her colleague wey be Manager of Elizabeth R (her company) tell BBC Pidgin.

Oga Nurudeen wey travel wit her to Port Harcourt for official project say she die on Sunday morning for Port Harcourt.

Di 40 year old wife, head pastor and former Nigerian beauty queen be businesswoman and marriage counsellor wey set up NGO foundation to give support to couples wey dey find pikin to born.

At about 1pm on Sunday, 14 June, di Instagram page of her church post black foto , wey fit mean say true-true dem don suffer big loss.

And her personal Instagram page wey up until di time tori break of her death get 76,000 followers, don dey closed down.

'Good woman wit good heart'

Tribute don dey enter for her in celebration of her life and ogbonge work. Pipo dey tok of di kain pesin wey madam Ighodalo be during her life:

Skip Twitter post by @oreke_lewa Ibidun ighodalo is one lady that is beautiful inside and out. She is so talented, soft spoken and kindhearted.

May her soul rest in perfect peace. 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/U2laGKez0G — Your Favorite Event Planner 🥰 (@oreke_lewa) June 14, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @theoraysomoye Thank you for your amazing contribution to the event industry and the life of women with infertility issues. We appreciate you. Rest In Peace Ibidun Ighodalo pic.twitter.com/ZgQjjAc1xW — 별 (@theoraysomoye) June 14, 2020