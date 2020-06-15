Image copyright IIF Image example Part of di work wey Ibidunni Ighodalo dey do na to support couples wey get problem to born

Tori don dey comot of di final plans wey Ibidunni Ighodalo, di Lagos businesswoman and pastor wey die suddenly on Sunday morning for Port-Harcourt.

To celebrate her 40th birthday, she write say "I no want party, no surprise" but just to "help 40 couples to born pikin", according to one recent revelation by her friend.

Popular musician and photographer TY Bello na di friend wey post wetin di late former beauty queen send am di night - and just hours - before she die.

Di "help" wey madam Ibidunni Ighodalo dey tok, na her passion to support couples wey wan use In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) born pikin.

Image copyright Instagram/TY Bello Image example TY Bello write about Ibidunni Ighodalo, her friend, say 'she no dey forget oda pipo wey dey go through pain'

'I just wan make 40 homes happy'

At exactly 11:39pm on Saturday, dis message land di phone of TY Bello - wey tell tori pipo on Monday say na her waka to find pikin make she and Ibidunni become close friends.

No be secret say di wife of Trinity House Pentecostal church founder Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, don try many many times to born pikin with IVF but e no dey successful.

Image copyright IIF Image example Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation celebrate how dem don help couples to born pikin

But dis no stop am to help pipo wey wan try IVF, even if e go cost her money and time.

"Di reason why e no happun for some pipo na say dem no fit do [fertility] screening, because some of di tests too cost.

And so I say to myself, make I start [Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation] to help dem do dis kind of tests," she bin tok for one 2018 interview.

For Nigeria wey tests to check weda IVF treatment go work for couples dey cost about N400,000 ($1000), and full treatment minus melecine fit pass N5m ($13,000), pesin fit begin reason di kain level of assistance wey di late Pastor Ighodalo ready to give 40 couples in honour of her 40 years birthday.

Dis na di tori of a woman wey many pipo, young and old, home and abroad, dey tok of di kain good heart wey Ibidunni Ighodalo get.

Di kain heart wey make her decide to adopt two pikin (boy and girl) and become mama to dem, even inside society wia many still see adoption as something to run from.

"Shame no dey inside adoption... I dey happy say I adopt. I get two beautiful pikin," she bin like to tell anyone wey ready to hear her.