Edo State Govnor Godwin Obaseki of APC go visit Govnor Nyesom Wike of PDP for Rivers State Goment House inside Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Di visit dey happun two days afta di ruling All Progressives Congress party, APC, for Nigeria disqualify Edo state Govnor, Godwin Obaseki from contesting di 22 June 2020 party primary on Friday.

Wetin dem discuss for dia meeting on Sunday afternoon neva dey public, but BBC Pidgin dey follow up for updates.

See fotos of di visit

