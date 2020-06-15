Image copyright Aisha Buhari Image example Aisha Buhari, di wife of President Buhari announce on 14 June 2019 her decision say make pipo begin address her as First Lady of Nigeria.

Di reason wey make Aisha Buhari dey worried about di kwanta wey happun between her ADC plus bodyguards and Sabiu Tunde Yusuf, di PA to President Buhari na because she wan protect her family.

Na wetin Nigerian First Lady tok tok pesin tell BBC Pidgin as im dey react to tori wey dey fly upandan ontop wetin recently happun for Aso Roc during di past week.

Aliyu Abubakar also add say di pipo wey dey work for president Buhari gatz to respect di president wife and say no be di President camp dey responsible of di gunshot in Aso Rock wen di kwanta been happun,

Tori be say kwanta be happun Thursday night, wen di First Lady wit her children - Zahra, Halima and Yusuf, - cari team of policemen wey Aisha Buhari Aide-De-Camp lead, to forcefully confront Sabiu 'Tunde' Yusuf, the President's influential Personal Assistant and favourite nephew sake of earlier heated disagreement ontop Tunde refusal to self-isolate afta im travel to Lagos to see im wife, wey just give birth to a boy.

Na dis mata cause gbege as di president assistant no obey di First Lady sotey dem hear gun shot for Aso Rock wia dis mata dey happun.

On Sunday evening, di office of di President confam di tori, for inside Tweet from Garba Shehu di President tok tok pesin write;

"Di Presidency wish to acknowledge concerns wey plenty pipo for public dey express as e concern di recent incident among some pipo wey dey live inside State House wey lead to some staff by di police.

"Dis na to to assure everyone say di President and Commander-in-Chief of di Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari no dey inside and bin no at anytime dey in any form of danger wey come either from deadly infections or di reported incident by security personnel which currently dey under investigation.

"Dis particular incident bin happen outside di main residence of di President."

Anybodi wey dey work for Aso Rock go know say di First Lady no dey joke wit anytin wey concern her immediate family, Aliyu Abubakar wey don dey work wit di President wife tell BBC to clear di mata wella.

Di problem be say pipo dey always misunderstand or misquote Aisha Buhari wen ever she come out tok wetin she no like.

See di oda times Aisha Buhari don cry out fromAso Rock

Di oda room bgasbos

For October 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari wife, Aisha tell BBC, about some appointments wey her husband make, and warn say she fit no support im re-election for 2019 if dipresident fail to shake up im cabinet.

Di president fired back by saying di first lady belong to di kitchen and 'za oda room'.

Buhari investment plan get 'K-leg' - Aisha Buhari

For May 2019, Wife of Nigeria President Aisha Buhari say di Social Investment Programme of her husband, Muhammadu Buhari administration no work well at all for Northern parts of di kontri.

Buhari wife during one meeting with women for State House, Abuja on Saturday 25 May, question di method wey dem use do di conditional cash transfer programme.

She also tok say di amount of moni wey dem use buy mosquito nets no add up.

Videos of two senators wey no support Buhari husband

For January 2018, Wife of Nigeria president, Aisha Buhari don cause kasala on top social media again. Dat time, na because she share some videos of two senators wey no support her husband, on top her official Twitter handle.

Since she don share those videos, Nigerians don jump on top social media dey talk say di First Lady na di number one opposition to di government of her husband.

Some pipo say she too don tire for her husband goment.

Shaking APC table

For October 2018, Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria president on Sunday post for all her verified social page dey bad-mouth APC wey be her husband party.

Inside di post, Mrs Buhari accuse ruling All Progressives Congress, wey be im husband party, say dem do wayo wella for most of di primaries di party do.

She even provoke for di APC National Chiarmo Adams Oshiomhole say im wey be 'Comrade/Activist' yet impunity-by force power dey happun under im watch.

Aisha Buhari to IGP: "Release my bodyguards from detention"

Di latest tori now na say Police arrest di personal bodyguards of di wife of Nigeria President afta dem kwanta wit di PA to President Buhari Tunde Yusufu