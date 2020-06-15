Ghana Health Minister test positive for coronavirus – See all we know about am

Image copyright Ministry of Information/Facebook

Health Minister for Ghana, Kwaku Agyeman Manu dey under medical treatment after he test positive for Covid-19.

President Akufo-Addo during en address to Ghanaians Sunday evening reveal say de Minister catch de virus in line of duty.

"Make we wish wana hardworking Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, MP for Dormaa Central, speedy recovery from de virus which he contracted in line of duty," President Akufo-Addo add.

De Health Minister who dey lead de Covid-19 fight for Ghana be de first high profile government official wey test positive for Covid-19.

He currently dey undergo treatment for University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he dey in "stable condition" according to Ghana Prez.

Rumours start dey spread on Saturday say he get de virus no one confirm de claims, until President Akufo-Addo confirm dis during en national address.

Mr Agyeman Manu first break news about first cases of Covid-19 for Ghana around March dis year last month talk Ghanaians say make people start dey live plus de virus cos e go dey for a very long time.

For like two weeks now de weekly Covid-19 press briefings for Ghana Information Ministry where people like de Health Minister dey attend no dey happen.

He also no appear on television for a while until Prez Akufo-Addo confirm de news of en coronavirus status.

Meanwhile, another govment functionary, K.K Sam who be Mayor of Secondi-Takoradi die of Covid-19.

Mandatory use of nose mask

Meanwhile, President Akufo Addo make de wearing of nose mask for Ghana mandatory as de latest directive.

"Leaving wana homes without face mask or face covering be offence. De Police get instruction to enforce dis directive" Prez Akufo-Addo add.

De Police go enforce dis directive through an Executive Instrument which go make non-compliance to dis an offence punishable by law.

Total Covid-19 case count for Ghana be 11,964 out of which some 4,258 recoveries wey 54 people die.