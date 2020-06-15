Image copyright Niara Marley/Twitter

Nigeria goment don suspend di airline wey fly Naira Marley go Abuja for concert.

Nigeria minister for aviation, say di flight wey cari Naira Marley from Lagos go Abuja for one concert dem bin approve am for a different purpose.

Oga Sirika say based on dis, di flight company dey suspended until further notice.

Hadi Sirika, tok dis one as im dey answer questions during di daily briefing on presidential task force on COVID-19 on Monday.

Image copyright Instagram/@nairamarley Image example Naira Marley name dey fly upandan afta e begin face charges for internet fraud wey e don deny.

ven as Nigeria goment law say make pipo no gada pass 20 still dey in place, pipo for di kontri capital, Abuja no wan hear, as some of dem pack dem sef go Naira Marley concert.

Saturday night catch fire for Jabi Lake Mall as pipo ignore di federal goment order on public gathering to prevent di spread of coronavirus, to go jollificate, dance and groove for di drive-in concert wey di Nigeria Afrobeat musician perform.

Even though goment neva reopen airports and interstate lockdown wey dem put ova two months to control di spread of coronavirus, Naira Marley somehow still find im sef for Abuja.

Di organisers say di show suppose be drive-in concert, meaning say, pipo must to come inside car, and dem must to sidon inside dia car to watch as im dey perform for stage.

But, video wey go viral for social media show as crowd gada dey dance as im dey stage dey sing and dem no observe social distancing.

As video from di concert go viral for social media, na different kind of reactions from Nigerians for social media follow am.

For April 2020, Naira Marley togeda wit actress Funke Akindele and her husband bin enter soup afta dem take part in birthday party to celebrate di actress husband, Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skills.