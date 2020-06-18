Image copyright Getty Images

Pipo don dey hala for social media afta Twitter bring new update for dia app wey go allow pipo to do audio recording and add dem to any tweet wey dem make.

According to di company, di new feature go dey applicable to iOS devices and for now, go be for only select pipo.

Di company tok say di reason dem comot with dis feature na because, "plenti tins fit dey lost and misunderstood for text and we wan create beta human experience with am for both di pipo wey dey tok and wey dey listen."

But android users dey para say dem don leave dem out of di mata.

So how dis voice not go dey work?

Cardi B when she dey use di voice tweet feature to sing give haters

E dey last for 140 seconds

You remember when Twitter bin dey only get 140 characters per tweet? Well e be like dem dey use di same magic number of seconds for di voice tweet.

E dey run from two minute 20 seconds per voice tweet on di app. Na di maximum time for video clips you fit add for di app too.

You fit use voice note create thread

Like how pipo dey create text threads with di limited number of characters for text tweet, you fit do di same tin with voice tweets.

You no even need to pause wetin you dey tok. According to Twitter, e go just start anoda voice tweet, wen di time don finish and create di thread.

You no fit use di voice note to quote, retweet or reply

According to Twitter Help Page, you no go fit use dis features for quote retweets or replies.

So for instance, pesin no go fit shout "Don't leave me" for dry jokes.

You fit dey listen to di voice notes as you dey do oda tins

Twitter no want make audio notes no let you make you do oda tins, so di feature get wia you fit minimise am still dey listen to di audio tweet you dey hear weda you dey Twitter or even afta you leave di app.

For di voice threads, di feature dey also continue to dey play for di duration of di thread automatically.

No be for messaging

When you hear voice notes, di most tin wey dey enta pipo mind na Whatsapp wey pipo dey use voice to message each other for dia.

But as far, as Twitter sabi, dia voice tweets na for dia public forum, so you no go fit use am for your DM, na original tweets na im dey carry di voice tweets.

See wetin some pipo dey use dia voice tweets dey do.