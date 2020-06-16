Cross River state don postpone di resumption of schools till further notice.

Di state for di south south of di kontri bin dey plan to test run di resumption of schools today, 16 June, 2020.

Di plan before na for three schools to resume for di three senatorial districts.

Goment suppose monitor dem for di next 14 days and do community before oda schools go dey allowed to resume.

Cross River for become die first state for Nigeria wia schools for resume.

