Many youth groups don enta street for Katsina, norh west Nigeria to protest wetin dem call di kili-kili and insecurity wey dey happun for di region.

Dis an di fourth protest wey dey happun in two weeks for di state.

Dis latest protest dey come three days afta di attack for Faskari wey kill at least 20 pipo.

Di youths wey carry placard some of dem wey say"Arewa is bleeding" say dis kain protest go happun for 19 oda states.