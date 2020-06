Edo State Govnor, Godwin Obaseki, don formally announce im decision to resign im membership of di ruling All Progressives Congress

Obaseki, wey di party disqualify from contesting for di party governorship primary election wey suppose happun for June 22 bin don say e go announce im next step soon.

