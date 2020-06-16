Image copyright Getty Images

One cheap drug wey dey available evriwia fit save di lives of patients wey deyseriously ill with coronavirus.

Di low-dose steroid treatment dexamethasone na one major breakthrough for di fight against di deadly virus, UK experts tok.

Di drug na part of di world biggest trial testing treatment wey dey exist to see if e dey work for coronavirus.

E dey cut di risk of death by one third for patients on ventilators. For those wey deyon oxygen, e go reduce di deaths of one out of five pipo.

If dem don use di drug to treat patients for di UK since di start of dis pandemic, dem for don save up to 5,000 lives, researchers tok.

Dexamethasone na normal drugs wey dem dey use to treat conditions such as arthritis, blood/hormone/immune system disorders, allergic reactions, certain skin and eye conditions.

And e go dey of huge benefit for poorer kontris wey get high numbers of patients.

Chief Medical Officer for England Prof Chris Whitty tok say di drug go save lives around the world.

Dem don already dey use di drug to reduce inflammation for pipo wey dey battle arthritis, asthma and some skin conditions.

And e don epp to stop some of di damage wey fit happun wen di body immune system dey over work as e dey try to fight off coronavirus.

Dis over-reaction, wey dem dey call cytokine dey deadly.

For one trial, wey one team from Oxford University lead , dem compare about 2,000 hospital patients wey dem give dexamethasone and with more dan 4,000 wey dem no give.

For patients on ventilators, e cut di risk of death from 40% to 28%.

For patients wey need oxygen, e cut di risk of death from 25% to 20%.

Chief investigator Prof Peter Horby tok say: "Dis na di only drug so far wey don show to reduce mortality - and e reduces am significantly. Dis na major breakthrough."