Latest news on coronavirus in Nigeria: Lagos don postpone calendar date to open places of worship

  • 16 June 2020
Govnor Sanwo-Olu Image copyright Twitter/GboyegaAkosile
Image example Govnor Sanwo-Olu set di new conditions on Thursday.

In a sharp u turn, Nigeria commercial city Lagos don reverse dia decision to allow religious places to open on 19 June.

Govnor Babjide Sanwo-Olu announce dis one on Tuesday, three days before di opening suppose happun.

Di reason wey di Lagos State govnor give for di cancel na say di number of Covid-19 cases for di state don dey rise pass how dem reason say e go be.

Dis one mean say church and mosques no fit open again dis weekend until further notice.

Dem go communicate new dates later, di goment tok.

Earlier on 6 June, Lagos State Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu bin tok say churches and mosques fit open starting from June 19.

Di Govnor say mosques go reopen from June 19 while churches go begin services from June 21.

Di Lagos govnor add say pipo wey don pass 65 years old no go fit attend church or mosque for now.

But for now all dat one don march break inside Nigeria commercial capital wey get at least 20 million pipo wey dey live inside.

However, churches, mosques and oda place of worship don begin open for oda parts of Nigeria, like Abuja di kontri capital.

Di govnor announcement dey come after di Presidential Task Force bin say religious centres fit re-open but give dem some rule to follow.

Image copyright Twitter Gboyeja Akosile
Image example Govnor Sanwo-Olu tok dis one on Thursday as im dey address tori pipo on Covid-19 for di State House Marina.

See di condition here

  • All religious centres (churches and mosques) must be 40% of dia venue capacity.
  • No hugging, handshakes, serving of food e.g. holy communion etc for any religious centre
  • Children wey dey less dan 15 years no de allowed to go.
  • Religious gatherings go only happun on Friday and Sunday.

