Nigeria singer Afeez Fashola AKA Naira Marley don react to one airline claim say dem mistake im name to allow am use dia private jet inside to fly inter-state during lockdown.

Tori be say Executive Jet airline flight mistake Naira Marley real name to be Fashola Babatunde during di 'Opotoyi' singe Abuja concert inside Jabi Lake Mall on Saturday, 16 June.

Dis dey follow one press release from Executive Jest Services wey bin dey circulate for social media earlier on Tuesday afta goment suspend di airline on Monday sake of say dem fly Naira Marley go di Abuja for concert.

Nigeria minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika say di flight wey cari di popular musician from Lagos go Abuja for one concert dem bin approve am for a different purpose.

Oga Sirika say based on dis, di flight company dey suspended until further notice.

For inside di statement wey di executive chairman of di airline, Dr. Sam Iwuajoku use apologise for breaking di coronavirus lockdown rules, e tok say;

"For di manifest wey my staff send to me before di departure, I see FASHOLA BABATUNDE and I tink say na di Honorable Minister of Works dey go Abuja with im men...." He tok say im no sabi say na di artist and im crew but di way im take describe dem for di statement don cause some kain controversy.

Naira Marley enta twitter on later on Tuesday to reply di statement.

"Dem ask for our names on di jet, I tell dem say my name na Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my little brother name na Moshood Babatunde Fashola." Di Nigerian singer tok

Skip Twitter post by @officialnairam1 Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too.. my name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brothers name is moshood babatunde fashola😂😂😂 and u was begging me to tag y’all — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) June 16, 2020

Image copyright Instagram/@nairamarley Image example Naira Marley name dey fly upandan afta e begin face charges for internet fraud wey e don deny.

Saturday night catch fire for Jabi Lake Mall as pipo ignore di federal goment order on public gathering to prevent di spread of coronavirus, to go jollificate, dance and groove for di drive-in concert wey di Nigeria Afrobeat musician perform.

Skip Twitter post by @whitenigerian The Naira Marley Concert at Jabi Lake Mall Car Park was meant to be a drive in concert. They seemed to have it under control until Naira Marley came on stage. Marlians 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cQbmKC6v8Q — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) June 14, 2020

Even though goment neva reopen airports and interstate lockdown wey dem put ova two months to control di spread of coronavirus, Naira Marley somehow still find im sef for Abuja.

Di organisers say di show suppose be drive-in concert, meaning say, pipo must to come inside car, and dem must to sidon inside dia car to watch as im dey perform for stage.

But, video wey go viral for social media show as crowd gada dey dance as im dey stage dey sing and dem no observe social distancing.

Skip Twitter post by @TheViralTrendz -- Abuja People Defied The Pandemic To Groove Hard At - Naira Marley - Concert Last Night.



- According to COVID-19 taskforce, public gatherings must to be not more than 20 people. Also flights are grounded. Naira Marley & KimOprah was in Lagos last week. pic.twitter.com/eVOUmRHbog — - Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) June 14, 2020

As video from di concert go viral for social media, na different kind of reactions from Nigerians for social media follow am.

Skip Twitter post by @adeyanjudeji We can’t have 2 separate rules in Nigeria. One for Funke Akindele & another for Naira Marley & the Politicians. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 14, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @drpenking I don't want to hear anybody asking how Naira Marley managed to travel to Abuja again. When Nigerian Government says, "No inter-state transport," there is a silent "...for the poor" following it. — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) June 14, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @TosinOlugbenga You are asking how Naira Marley got to Abuja.



It's a simple avenue for security operatives to make money because people are traveling across the country steadily.



How did the PS to Buhari get to Lagos&back to Abuja, & he even said the COS is doing same.



Yeye ban! — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) June 14, 2020

For April 2020, Naira Marley togeda wit actress Funke Akindele and her husband bin enter soup afta dem take part in birthday party to celebrate di actress husband, Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skills.