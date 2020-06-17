Image copyright Ghana govenment

Govment of Ghana shoot down claims say dem dey under report de actual number of people wey die after contracting Covid-19.

Dis be after pressure group, OccupyGhana challenge govment say de difference between national death toll figures and regional data on deaths wey dem collect no dey match.

"We get reason to suspect say check like dem dey massage death numbers," Occupy Ghana explain.

According to de pressure group, "De 54 deaths wey dem report be someway. For instance, even though 38 people die for Ashanti Region alone, less than 20 of de deaths recorded dey feature inside de national count!"

For OccupyGhana, if de public suspect say under reporting dey happen dem go lose trust in de reporting system wey that go fit affect people dema behaviour to de virus.

But Ghana Health Service (GHS) say dis accusation no be right.

GHS Director-General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye explain say "nobody dey hoard numbers deliberately."

"We know de situation reports dey… but process dey because we no sheda be interested in just de numbers, but also we dey validate and try know what we go do," he add.

Ghana get one of de lowest Covid-19 death tolls for Africa, despite a total of 12,193 confirmed cases, 4326 people recover wey only 58 die as of yesterday.