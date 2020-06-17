Image copyright @AAAjimobi Twitter

Di Deputy National Secretary of di All Progressive Congress,Victor Giadom, don declare di appointment of Abiola Ajimobi as acting National Chairman of di party null and void. Im say im be di rightful chairman as one High court bin declare.

Dis wan dey come afta di National Working Committee of di All Progressives Congress party for Nigeria announce Senator Abiola Ajimobi as di acting party National Chairman.

Dis na afta Appeal Court for Abuja confam di suspension of Adams Oshiomole as di National Chairman of di ruling party.

Before dis announcement, Senator Ajimobi bin hold di position of Deputy National Chairman of APC

But Gaidom don reject all dis wan as im say na im be di rightful candidate.

Image copyright Ajimobi Instagram Image example Senator Abiola Ajimobi na former govnor of Oyo state

Wetin Ajimobi tok

Di newly appointed acting national chairman of di All Progressive Congress(APC), Senator Abiola Ajimobi don call for calm among im party members.

For interview wey im tok-tok pesin Bolaji Tunji do with BBC Yoruba, e say 'Ajimobi say im go settle all di wahala wey dey di party during dia National Executive Council(NEC) meeting'. Na wetin im tok

Oga Tunji also deny all di rumours wey dey fly around say senator Ajimobi dey coma and dey receive treatment for hospital.

But im no confirm or deny say di former govnor get coronavirus.

Wetin APC tok?

For inside tweet wey di party post dem say with di advice from our legal department and our constitution for Section 14.2. (iii) di Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi go serve as di Party Acting National Chairman.

Dem add say Deputy National Chairman, North/South "go act as di National Chairman in di absence of di National Chairman from im zone".

Meanwhile, Govnor Godwin Obaseki announce im resignation from APC afta im meet with President Muhammadu Buhari for di Presidential Villa for Abuja, di nation capital on Tuesday.

Who be Abiola Ajimobi?

Senator Abiola Ajimobi na former govnor of Oyo state South-West of Nigeria wey serve between 2011 - 2019.

Before im become govnor of Oyo im bin serve as Deputy Minority leader for Senate for 2003. But Oga Ajimobi lose im Oyo South senatorial district seat to People Democratic Party Kola Balogun for 2019.

Im dey married to Florence Ajimobi and dem get five children.