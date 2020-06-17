Image copyright Dan Foster/Twitter

Di news of di death of di American popular radio host, Daniel 'Dan' Foster shake Nigerians on Wednesday afternoon, 17 June, 2020

Im former colleague and Oga, Chris Obosi confam di tori of im death give BBC but im no tok wetin be di cause of im death.

Cool FM Radio host Dotun, wey be anoda of im close friend of Dan Foster also confam di tori of im death. But e no also tok any further on di cause of death.

Oh Dan Foster... you gave me the strength to do this and even more. This is really painful 😣💔 — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) June 17, 2020

Local reports say di Radio host die for one hospital for Yaba. Odas say na di hospital wia dem dey Isolate coronavirus patient na im im die.

Wetin we sabi about Dan Foster

Daniel Foster wey dem dey popularly call Dan Foster na American radio presenter wey dey live for Nigeria.

Im also be radio DJ and radio producer.

Di Nigerian City People Awards bin recognise am as ogbonge pesin wey don touch di lives citizens for im community.

Dan Foster na ogbonge radio presenter wey create way for many radio personalities for di Nigerian entertainment industry.

Im be one of di former judge for one popular talent show, "Idol West Africa".

He don work with plenti radio stations both local and internationally, including Cathy Hughes Radio One, Virgin Island and Mix 106.5 FM.

He move to Nigeria in 2000, wia im join Cool FM and quickly become popular with many Nigerian listeners.

E win di 2003, 2004 and 2005 Nigeria Media Merit Awards for di Best Radio Personality.

Im be di director and creator of di popular "Cool FM Praise Jam" concert wey happun for 2004.

Dan foster wey dem born for Washington, D.C. be popular household name wen you ask pipo wey love to listen to radio.

See how Nigerians dey react to im death

Dan Foster's voice was a huge part of my growing up. His voice on Cool FM. His playfulness. His kindness. Long before I saw what he looked like, his voice communicated his personality in a way no picture needed to. This one is one loss too many. This is a really sad day. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 17, 2020

I grew up listening to Dan Foster on the radio, it breaks my heart to hear about his passing. The broadcasting industry has lost one of the greatest. 2020 has been a long year 💔

Rest In Peace Dan Foster 😓 pic.twitter.com/RFWLUAOyDA — Sheye Banks | THE #VYBEKING (@SheyeBanks) June 17, 2020



Rest In Peace Dan Foster 😓 pic.twitter.com/RFWLUAOyDA — Sheye Banks | THE #VYBEKING (@SheyeBanks) June 17, 2020

Rest in Peace Dan Foster, your legacy lives on in broadcasting. This is unfortunate 😪 — PAMILERIN ADEGOKE EMMANUEL (@TheOnlyOlogi) June 17, 2020