Dan Foster death: Nigeria popular Radio host Daniel 'Dan' Foster don die
Di news of di death of di American popular radio host, Daniel 'Dan' Foster shake Nigerians on Wednesday afternoon, 17 June, 2020
Im former colleague and Oga, Chris Obosi confam di tori of im death give BBC but im no tok wetin be di cause of im death.
Cool FM Radio host Dotun, wey be anoda of im close friend of Dan Foster also confam di tori of im death. But e no also tok any further on di cause of death.
Local reports say di Radio host die for one hospital for Yaba. Odas say na di hospital wia dem dey Isolate coronavirus patient na im im die.
Wetin we sabi about Dan Foster
Daniel Foster wey dem dey popularly call Dan Foster na American radio presenter wey dey live for Nigeria.
Im also be radio DJ and radio producer.
Di Nigerian City People Awards bin recognise am as ogbonge pesin wey don touch di lives citizens for im community.
Dan Foster na ogbonge radio presenter wey create way for many radio personalities for di Nigerian entertainment industry.
Im be one of di former judge for one popular talent show, "Idol West Africa".
He don work with plenti radio stations both local and internationally, including Cathy Hughes Radio One, Virgin Island and Mix 106.5 FM.
He move to Nigeria in 2000, wia im join Cool FM and quickly become popular with many Nigerian listeners.
E win di 2003, 2004 and 2005 Nigeria Media Merit Awards for di Best Radio Personality.
Im be di director and creator of di popular "Cool FM Praise Jam" concert wey happun for 2004.
Dan foster wey dem born for Washington, D.C. be popular household name wen you ask pipo wey love to listen to radio.