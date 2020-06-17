Image copyright AFP

Burundi go swear in 52-year-old Evariste Ndayishime, on Thursday as di new president-elect for di kontri,

Dem dey highly regard as am as "humble" and "religious" man.

Im dey among di "most influential" generals since 2005, wen im close friend and colleague for rebellion, Pierre Nkurunziza take power.

Major General Evariste Ndayishimiye, wey dem sabi well for Burundi as 'Neva' (wey fit be di combination of im names), dem born am for 1968 for Gitega province, di current political capital for di centre of Burundi.

Oga Ndayishimiwe na law student for di University of Burundi, wen di civil war start for 1993, afta dem assassinate di first democratically elected president of Burundi Melchior Ndadaye.

Like im predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza, for 1995, Oga Ndayishimiye survive assassination on Hutu students for im campus for di capital Bujumbura. He come run comot from di kontri and join di rebel force wey dem form to fight di goment wey Tutsi dey lead dat time..

Mr Ndayishimiye support and e dey work with Pierre Nkurunziza during di Arusha peace talks between di Goment and di FDD rebels.

Afta di 2003 peace accord wey make di FDD rebels share di power with di Goment, Oga Ndayishimiye become deputy to di army chief of Burundi, im colleague Nkurunziza take interior ministry.

For 2006 dem name am minister of di interior before dem appoint am to be di military advisor of President Pierre Nkurunziza.

Ten years later, Mr Ndayishimiye become di secretary-general of di ruling party (CNDD-FDD) until January 2020 when di late Mr Nkurunziza pick am as his successor.

Dem sabi Oga Ndayishimiye, wey be father to six children as a practising roman catholic, who also dey do like im predecessor 'dey emphasize on God' in politics.

Di new president go take ova a kontri wey no get diplomatic ties with donors and dis one no too good for di kontri

Dem accuse im predecessor of presiding ova a goment wey don carry out grave human rights violations and a crackdown on di opposition, journalists and activists. Di country dey also deal with di coronavirus.

Afta di failed coup attempt for 2015, thousands of Burundians run comot from di kontri and run go refugee camps for neighbouring kontris.

He go form a new goment and im go re-introduce di role of Prime minister for Burundi.