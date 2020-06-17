Image copyright Other Image example Victor Giadom

Na confusion evriywia as Nigeria ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as di party change dia national chairman three times inside less dan 24 hours.

Latest tori be say di APC National Working Committee (NWC) appoint Hilliard Etta to act on behalf of Abiola Ajimobi wey no dey disposed, but Victor Giadom all dat one na for dia pocket.

E no too tey afta Appeal Court for Abuja rule say di party national chairman Adams Oshiomhole suspension wey FCT High Court grant for March 16 dey valid, na im di party NWC declare Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as acting national chairman.

Some hours later, di deputy national secretary of di party Victor Giadom declare imsef as acting national chairman base on di March 16 High Court decision.

Oga Giadom tell BBC say, "I no declare mysef di chairman. Di court order make I serve as acting national chairman.

"I become acting national chairman of dis party through valid court order wey dem give on di 16 of March 2020, and dem neva change di order so I no know wetin di mata be. So until dem cancel di order, I still be di national chairman of APC."

But somehow, e be like APC national working committee no recognise di court order, as few hours later dem post for dia official Twitter page say dem "unanimously appoint di party national vice chairman for south south, Hilliard Etta to act on Abiola Ajimobi behalf."

On top di appointment of Hilliard Etta, oga Giadom say di tok na for dia pocket becos "if court order dey and dem no cancel di order, you no fit go do anytin else, anytin you do outside dat order dey invalid."

Im nullify all Oshio Baba decisions since March including di screening for Edo govnorship candidates.

Na for November 2019 Adams Oshiomhole bin first chop suspension as di national chairman of Nigeria ruling party from im native branch wey be Edo State chapter of di All Progressives Congress Party .

Wetin give Giadom power as APC Acting National Chairmo?

Tori say Victor Giadom declare im sef national chairman of di ruling APC based on Abuja High Court order of March 16, 2020 no be news again.

But how Giadom take land for di centre of dis party politics?

Sogboge Eli, na member of APC and insider for activities of di party, im explain say some of di top positions for di party bin dey vacant during di time wey di FCT High Court order Giadom to take charge of di party.

"By di time di order come, di NWC wey national chairman Adams Oshiomhole dey don suspend di deputy national chairman north, di deputy chairman south dey vacant becos di last official, Niyi Adebayo, don become minister of di federal republic and di south west wey dem zone am too neva fill di position.

"And den di national secretary position too dey vacant becos Mai Mala Buni, go become govnor of Yobe state for northeast Nigeria, so di only senior na di deputy national secretary wey bin dey act as national secretary. In terms of seniority, Victor Giadom na di most senior officer so im come become acting national chairman."

For pesin wey no bin dey really follow Edo politics before dis time, plenty kwesions fit dey im mind unto how di katakata for di party take reach wia e dey today.

Na di kwanta between Oshiomhole and Govnor Obaseki make di Edo govnor resin from di party on Tuesday 16 June, 2020

For some time now, Oga Adams Oshiomhole AKA 'Oshio Baba' for short and di state govnor Godwin Obaseki bin don dey get kwanta unto who dey run di state.

Kasala burst for di state APC for June 2019 afta nine out of 24 State House members gada dem sef elect principal officers for di Edo State House of Assembly. Oshiomhole bin no like di result of di election.

Di kwanta enta anoda level wen on Tuesday 12 of November 2019, APC chairman from 18 local goments areas of Edo state suspend Adams Oshiomhole as dem pass vote of no confidence on top.

Beginning from Oshiomhole ward, ward 10 of Etsako Local Goment Area, to di local goment proper reach state levels, di party ratify im suspension according to di law.

Based on di ratified suspension, for January 2020, di deputy chairman of di party for North East, Comrade Mustapha Salihu plus odas file ex-parte application before Justice Danlami Senchi of Federal High Court, Abuja make Oshio Baba stop to dey parade imsef as di national chairman of APC.

On March 4, Justice Senchi wey grant di order say political parties must to obey dia constitution, and as im don chop suspension from im ward Oshiomhole no suppose dey work as party chairman.

On March 16, Justice Senchi also order make "Chief Victor Giadom to handle di matas of di 4th defendant (APC) as acting chairman and to chair all di meetings of di national executive committee of di 4th defendant wey dem fix for 17 March, 2020 or any oda date wey dem fix pending di hearing and di decision of di Motion of Notice."

Image example Court Order wey give Victor Giadom power to be national chairman

But dat same day, di embattled chairman sharply cari di mata go Court of Appeal collect "stay of execution plus appeal di ruling."

According to Oga Eli, one of di tins wey Oshio Baba do as "im resume office as national chairman na to lift di suspension of di deputy national chairman north Comrade Mustapha Salihu, den get Ajimobi to take di position of deputy national chairman south west, den put Bulama to step in as national secretary."

Finally, Appeal Court for Abuja take decision for Oshiomhole prayer to stay execution and appeal Justice Senchi High Court ruling.

Di Court of Appeal judgement wey Justice Eunice Onyemanam pass confirm High Court decision to suspend am national chairman of APC.

Di court also withdraw all im right and priviledge as di party national chairman including im security men.