'Rape inside Anglophone crisis scatter ma dreams'

Catherine, 19, bin get big dreams for work for office laik director, but dat dream don scatter because of rape last year.

Today Catherine weh e run kam Yaoundé no know wusai e papa and mami dey.

Some good samaritan woman too weh e run de crisis, helep dis girl weh e bi dey form five before de crisis wowo sotei dey rape. De two di stay for one uncompleted building kona Yaoundé airport and deh no get chop.

Na for Yaoundé Catherine discover say e get belle afta de rape, so e get contact for Hope and Rehabilitation Organisation, HARO weh e helep prepare all tin e born.

De only tin for Catherine e mind now na how for make e pikin grow, den e try learn handwork laik sewing or hairdressing, go back for school one day.

Human Rights Watch don report rape for Anglophone crisis and how de victims di fear for report.

UN systems representative in Cameroon, Allegra Baiocchi for December last year tok how e bi important for protect woman and girl pikin dem.

Anglophone crisis start for 2016 den turn to fight between goment and separatists forces, 500,000 pipo do run go oda areas, 600,000 and more dan 3000 pipo don die.