BBNaija reunion show 2020: Mike react to Mercy and Tacha social media beef afta di Big Brother Television show

  • 18 June 2020
Tacha and Mercy

Mike don react to di social media beef between Mercy and Tacha of Bigbrother Naija Pepper dem gang.

For inside tweet wey im post for twitter e say "Mercy dey real"

For di latest episode for di reunion show on Wednesday e feature di two most popular housemates for di season Mercy and Tacha with di show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Di episode focus more on di ladies relationship outside di house and on social media. Wen di host Ebuka table di mata of dia relationship outside di house to dem na dia di gbas-gbos start.

Tacha say she try to follow Mercy for social media afta di show end but Mercy block her.

Mercy wey be di first woman to win Bigbrother Naija say she no be social media pesin.

"For real life you say we be friends, but on social media you be different pesin. If I say I be your friend, I no go like posts wey dey shade you" na wetin Mercy tok.

Image copyright @DStvNg Twitter
Image example Mercy and Tacha na di two most popular housemates for Bigbrother Naija Pepper dem gang show

But Tacha respond say "My publicist na im dey handle my social media till now, 101%."

She add say I Natacha Akide, no ever shade you. Bring di receipts.

Although di two ladies say dem get screen shots of some of dia shading for social media dem agree to work on dia relationship.

Mercy and Tacha get strong fan base, dem dey call dem selves Titans and Mercenaries, and most times di two fans no dey see eye to eye.

See how Nigerians react to Mercy and Tacha for Twitter

