Chelsea don agree to sign German professional football player wey dey play as RB Leipzig striker, Timo Werner on a five-year deal

Di forward, 24, don agree on personal terms with di Blues afta im pass im medicals , im go join in July afta di German league season ends.

Werner, who join Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, don score 32 goals in all competitions so far dis season.

Di new Chelsea signing score during RB Leipzig vs Düsseldorf wey happun on Wednesday 17 June, 2020.

On Thursday Timo Werner take to Twiterr wia di striker tok say im dey happy to for im signing to join Chelsea "I dey look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course di Chelsea fans."

Dis na some of di ogbonge goals scoring records wey dey make dem call Timo Werner di jet-heeled striker.

For im 200 Bundesliga games , Werner find the back of the net 75 times, and im dey score on di average of every 185 minutes - di rate wey dey similar to dat of im Germany predecessor Miroslav Klose.

In 2019/20 season alone im get 32 goals in as many games at di start of di season, wey include di first two hat-tricks of im blossoming career, against Borussia Mönchengladbach and Mainz.

Werner write im name for di record books for Stuttgart as di youngest-ever goalscorer for di Bundesliga at 17 years, six months and 16 days.

Six weeks afta im score di first goal for di club, di teenager get im second and third as Stuttgart win 3-1 away for Baden-Württemberg neighbours, Freiburg. Dat day im no just become di first 17-year-old to score two goals for onesingle Bundesliga game, but di youngest player ever to do am.

Di Hat-Trick Hero dey involved in all di 8 Leipzig goals for dia unforgettable Bundesliga match against FSV Mainz wia im score 3 goals plus 3 assist.

For 2017 Confederations Cup, he finish as di tournament's top scorer wit three goals in four matches. Im receive Golden Boot for di 2017 Confederations Cup from Diego Maradona.

With Goals for di UEFA Nations League and Euro qualifiers, as well as nine for 16 UEFA Champions League and Europa League games for Leipzig, don help Werner seal im place for di international spotlight.