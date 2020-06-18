Image copyright Screenshot/Twitter/Facebook

Di afta effect of di heavy rain fall wey bin start since Wednesday 17 June, 2020 don turn many parts of Lagos wey be Nigeria commercial capital to swimming pool.

From di mainland to island Lagos, some of di over 20 million pipo wey dey live inside di 'mega city' for di west African nation, begin share fotos and videos of how di flood dey affect dem.

Sake of di flood, social media users begin use hashtag #Lekki and #LagosFlood #Lagos to share dia stories.

Popular music boss, Ubi Franklin share for Instagram say im wake up around 5:30am to see water evriwia for im house. E bad sotay, di rain pull down di roof for one of di rooms inside im house wey make di rain begin fall inside im house.

Oga Ubi say nobodi wound for di incident but na swim im dey swim for im house.

As e be so, Nigerians for Twitter dey use di hashtag #Lekki to share dia experience of di heavy downpour.

Lekki na one of di big man area for Lagos wey dey notorious for flooding evri rainy season.

Dis Twitter user say di next Argungu festival, wey be ogbonge fishing festival for Kebbi state, Nigeria, fit happen for Lekki if di rain continue to dey fall like dis.

According to dis account, dis na di situation report for Dopemu, Agege Lagos.

Media personality Calabar chic tweet video of di flood for her street.

Some Lagosians even share dia video wit BBC Pidgin.

Lagos, wey be di most populated city for Nigeria, dey surrounded by water and some of di major side attractions na di beaches and resorts.

Building collapse for Ogudu sake of di flood

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday confam di collapse of one storey building for di Ogudu area of Lagos.

Di Director General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu tok say two pipo dey trapped inside di building for No 46 Gafari Balogun Ogudu.

E tok say dem don launch search and rescue operation to comot di pipo wey dey trapped inside di building.

"Di The LRT bin receive a distress call around 12:40 pm Nigerian time about di collapse of di one storey building, as we reach di scene, we observe say di building collapse as a result of a mud slide for di back of di building." Dr Olufemi tok.

E confam say na heavy rain cause di mud slide wey cause di building collapse.

