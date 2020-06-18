Image copyright Getty Images Image example Twitter logo

Twitter bin surprise pipo dis week wit di launch of dia new voice note feature. Wit dis new feature, you fit record your message as voice note and tweet am for pipo to listen.

For now, na only iPhone users fit get access to dis feature and na just some select group of pipo fit use am at di moment.

To use dis feature, di first tin you go need do na to open di Twitter app for your phone, den click on di 'Tweet' icon.

Next tin na to tap di voice icon den tap di red record button to begin to dey record your voice.

Wen you don record finish, you go tap 'Done'.

If you like, you fit add text to di tweet or even add plenti tweets in one thread.

Wen you don ready, tap Tweet to send your message. Shikena!