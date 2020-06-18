Latest update on airport resumption in Nigeria: NCAA don suspend 21 June airport reopening for di West Africa nation - Dis na why
Di Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Thursday suspend di resumption of domestic flights wey suppose start on June 21.
NCAA say di postponement na sake of say di 21 June date no dey possible for dem to resume domestic flights for di kontri.
- For you to use dis five Nigerian airports you must obey dis new rules
- Lagos don reverse dia decision to open places of worship - Dis na why
- Cameroon identify number four coronavirus case for airport
Dem add say dem no go approve di resumption of flights until di aviation authority confam say dem go fit restart flight operations in manner wey dey "safe, secure, organized and efficient."
See di guidelines wey passengers go follow wen airport open for Nigeria during di Covid-19 pandemic
Passengers must wear facemask to gain access to di airport terminal building.
- Checking of passengers temperature by di appropriate authority dem
- Airport authority don put marker for ground to guide passengers dem movement for wia dem go stand for any queue wen dem enta inside di airport
- Di counters wia airline agents go attend to passengers go get transparent barriers to protect di stakeholders.
- Afta di barrier any where passengers go, whether na screen or di departure lounge di marker for di ground go guide dia sitting arrangement, dis na to help dem know wia to sit or not.
- Airport staff go guide passengers to make sure say dis rules no spoil.
- At di point of boarding, airline go provide sanitizers for each passenger hands before dem enta di plane.