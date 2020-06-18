Image copyright NCAA

Di Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Thursday suspend di resumption of domestic flights wey suppose start on June 21.

NCAA say di postponement na sake of say di 21 June date no dey possible for dem to resume domestic flights for di kontri.

Dem add say dem no go approve di resumption of flights until di aviation authority confam say dem go fit restart flight operations in manner wey dey "safe, secure, organized and efficient."

See di guidelines wey passengers go follow wen airport open for Nigeria during di Covid-19 pandemic

Passengers must wear facemask to gain access to di airport terminal building.

Checking of passengers temperature by di appropriate authority dem

Airport authority don put marker for ground to guide passengers dem movement for wia dem go stand for any queue wen dem enta inside di airport

Di counters wia airline agents go attend to passengers go get transparent barriers to protect di stakeholders.

Afta di barrier any where passengers go, whether na screen or di departure lounge di marker for di ground go guide dia sitting arrangement, dis na to help dem know wia to sit or not.

Airport staff go guide passengers to make sure say dis rules no spoil.