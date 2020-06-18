Image example Victor Tombari Giadom from Rivers State for South-south geo-political zone for Nigeria

Federal High Court for Abuja don reconfirm di position of Victor Giadom s di All Progressive Congress party acting national chairman.

Di court on 18 June, 2020 uphold im March 14 decision to appoint di party deputy national secretary Victor Giadom, as di acting chairman.

Di court don extend dis decision wey im bin make on di 16 of March for di period of two weeks.

Justice Senchi Bature wey don dey hear di case since March 4, give order make make APC or any of im officers no prevent oga Giadom in any way from doing im work as acting national chairman, except na di national executive committee.